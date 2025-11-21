"Malua–Madarpur Bridge Set to Transform Barak Valley", Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Malua–Madarpur Bridge, which is being built under the Bharatmala Project, will become one of the most important road links for the Barak Valley in the coming years. After the recent floods slowed down work for some time, construction activities have now picked up full speed. Officials at the site have informed that workers and engineers are engaged round the clock to make up for the last time.
The Chief Minister noted that once the bridge is completed, it will bring a major change in the way people travel across the region. At present, residents and transporters are often forced to take long routes that increase both travel time and cost. The new bridge is expected to shorten the distance between key locations and provide faster movement for goods, farmers’ produce, and essential supplies. According to the government, this improvement will support the state’s wider plan of strengthening road connectivity in line with the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Local traders and transporters have expressed hope that the bridge will open new business opportunities, especially for small and medium-scale industries that depend on smooth road links. Many believe that better connectivity will encourage investment and improve livelihoods in the Barak Valley, which has long faced challenges due to weak road infrastructure.
Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) have stated that the design of the Malua–Madarpur Bridge has taken into account the terrain and flood patterns of the area to ensure long-term durability. Regular monitoring is being carried out to maintain safety and quality at every stage of the project.
The government expects significant progress in the coming months. Residents of the Barak Valley are hopeful that the bridge will mark the beginning of a new phase of development, bringing improvements in travel, trade, and day-to-day life across the region.