"Malua–Madarpur Bridge Set to Transform Barak Valley", Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Malua–Madarpur Bridge, which is being built under the Bharatmala Project, will become one of the most important road links for the Barak Valley in the coming years. After the recent floods slowed down work for some time, construction activities have now picked up full speed. Officials at the site have informed that workers and engineers are engaged round the clock to make up for the last time.

The Chief Minister noted that once the bridge is completed, it will bring a major change in the way people travel across the region. At present, residents and transporters are often forced to take long routes that increase both travel time and cost. The new bridge is expected to shorten the distance between key locations and provide faster movement for goods, farmers’ produce, and essential supplies. According to the government, this improvement will support the state’s wider plan of strengthening road connectivity in line with the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.