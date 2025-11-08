Elderly Couple Attacked by Adopted Son in Nagaon’s Morikolong

Nagaon: A shocking incident has shaken Morikolong area in Nagaon district, where an elderly couple was brutally attacked by their adopted son late Thursday night. The victims, identified as Haren Bora and Dipti Bora, were found lying unconscious inside their home with severe injuries. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, the accused, Prabhat Hazarika, allegedly entered the house through the back door and demanded money from his foster parents. When they refused to it, he attacked them with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot. Locals rushed to the house after hearing screams and immediately informed the police. Neighbours said that the couple had raised Prabhat since he was a child after losing his biological parents. They had looked after him with love and care, treating him as their own son. However, Prabhat had been living separately after his marriage and was known to demand money frequently from the couple. Sources said that Prabhat had recently asked for ₹50,000, and after being denied, he allegedly carried out the violent attack. Following the incident, police teams have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused.

Haren Bora, who is a retired education department employee, and his wife, Dipti Bora, remain under medical observation. The gruesome assault has left the local residents deeply disturbed, as many expressed shock over how the couple’s own adopted son could commit such an act against them.