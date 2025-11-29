Elderly Man Dies, Property Destroyed as Massive Fire Guts House in Hengrabari

GUWAHATI: A devastating fire reportedly broke out at a house in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area on Saturday, claiming the life of a 98-year-old man and destroying property worth nearly ₹1 lakh.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm at Arunoday Path, near the Hengrabari Kali Mandir. According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Dharmeshwar Baniya, who was bed-ridden, was alone at the house when the blaze erupted.

As per local sources, his daughter, with whom he lived in the rented residence, had gone out for work at the time the incident occurred. As it was afternoon, there were reportedly very few people in the neighbourhood, delaying an immediate response.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the premises before firefighters could arrive. As per reports, two motorcycles and a four-wheeler were completely charred in the blaze. Household belongings valued at nearly Rs 1 lakh were reduced to ashes.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), firefighters, and local residents rushed to the spot, but despite their efforts, the elderly man could not be rescued.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and police have launched an investigation to determine the exact source of the blaze.