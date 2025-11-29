Guwahati: Four from West Bengal Among Six Held in Cyber Fraud Crackdown

Guwahati: In what has been described as a crucial breakthrough against cyber-enabled financial crimes, police have arrested six people from Assam and West Bengal for alleged fraudulent money transactions carried out through illegal and unauthorized APK application links. The arrests were made following credible intelligence inputs, which led to simultaneous operations across multiple locations.
The six detained people were identified as Saurav Paul (30), Subham Paul (27), Utsho Das (23), Sachin Saibya (25), Umesh Kumar Sahani (37), and Saiket Sarkar (19). Two of the arrested individuals were from Kokrajhar’s Gosaigaon, while four others hail from several parts of West Bengal. All six suspects were brought to Dispur Police Station for further interrogation.
According to police, the accused persons confessed during interrogation that they had come from West Bengal to Guwahati with the motive to commit fraudulent money transfer cases. A Bandhan Bank current account cheque book and seven mobile phones used in the illegal operations were also seized by the police.
Officials have suspected the involvement of a larger interstate network engaged in cyber fraud, especially schemes involving illegal APK links to divert funds through current bank accounts. Investigations are now underway to trace the origins of the network, identify additional accomplices, and assess the scale of financial transactions conducted by the group.
For their part, authorities have underscored their commitment to fighting organised cybercrime and asked the general public for continued vigilance against suspicious links, unauthorised applications, and unverified financial platforms.