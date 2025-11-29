Guwahati: Four from West Bengal Among Six Held in Cyber Fraud Crackdown

The six detained people were identified as Saurav Paul (30), Subham Paul (27), Utsho Das (23), Sachin Saibya (25), Umesh Kumar Sahani (37), and Saiket Sarkar (19). Two of the arrested individuals were from Kokrajhar’s Gosaigaon, while four others hail from several parts of West Bengal. All six suspects were brought to Dispur Police Station for further interrogation.

According to police, the accused persons confessed during interrogation that they had come from West Bengal to Guwahati with the motive to commit fraudulent money transfer cases. A Bandhan Bank current account cheque book and seven mobile phones used in the illegal operations were also seized by the police.