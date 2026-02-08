Election Commission Delegation Visits Guwahati for Poll Readiness Talks

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Guwahati today on a two-day visit to the state to hold meetings on preparedness for the Assembly election with every district commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the districts. The EC team will also hold discussions with government officials and political party leaders during the visit. The ECI team comprises Manish Garg, Pawan Kumar Sharma, Sanjay Kumar and Bhanu Prakash Yeturu.

