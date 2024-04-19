Election Commission of India approves 12 other documents for voters’ identification

Guwahati: In case a voter does not have his or her Electors' Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or has lost the same, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated other identification documents that can be used to cast votes.

ECI has approved 12 identity documents that can be used for the identification of voters at polling stations in lieu of EPIC. These are: Aadhaar Card; MGNREGA Job Card; Passbooks with photographs issued by Bank/Post Office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour; Driving License; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian Passport; Pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies; Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs; and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, issued by M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

It is mandatory on the part of a voter to show an identification document, either EPIC or the other 12 approved identification documents, on polling day to cast one's vote.

