Flurry of activities on last day of Phase I campaigning of Lok Sabha polls in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the campaigning for the first phase coming to a close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the stage is finally set for the polling in Phase-I of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The actual electioneering by candidates of different political parties for the first phase of the polls started on April 1. The last day saw a lot of activities like roadshows, bike rallies, ‘padayatras’ and other forms of campaigning came to their peak in the five parliamentary constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat.

Polling will be held in these constituencies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after attending PM Modi’s rally at Nalbari, immediately headed for Sivasagar, where he participated in a roadshow and addressed a huge gathering at an election rally. He participated in the roadshow and rally organized in support of Topon Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

After the rally, the CM took to his handle on social media platform ‘X’ to say, “As campaigning comes to an end for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, we are confident of securing 50% votes in each of the seats that go to polls day after tomorrow. With the blessings of the people, today we have completed campaigning for the 1st phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Assam with a massive roadshow in Sivasagar, Jorhat Lok Sabha.”

All eyes are on the Jorhat parliamentary constituency this time, as two youth icons—Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi and the BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi—are locked in the battle for this important seat. The Jorhat seat has always been considered a cultured and respectable Lok Sabha constituency, and there is great excitement for the outcome of the seat.

Congress’ Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former CM Tarun Gogoi, conducted his last campaign on the river island of Majuli, where he took part in a bike rally and then addressed people at a rally.

Meanwhile, the other four constituencies of Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh also witnessed high-voltage campaigns as candidates from the different political parties tried their best to urge the people to vote for them.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held election rallies in the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency and sought the people’s blessings for the upcoming poll battle. Similarly, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi also did not lag behind in campaigning for the polls. Cabinet ministers Pijush Hazarika, Jogen Mohan, and Bimal Borah participated in election rallies in different parliamentary constituencies, urging people to vote for the BJP candidates in the fray.

It should be mentioned here that 35 candidates from different political parties are contesting in the five parliamentary constituencies. Polling personnel are slated to head for their respective polling stations on Thursday. All the personnel and equipment to be used on the polling day have been kept in readiness for the ensuing first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 on April 19.

