Election Commission of India Approves 1,830 More Polling Stations in Assam

Total polling stations now 31,486

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved 1,830 new polling stations in the state, in view of the upcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026. With this addition, the total number of polling stations across the state has risen to 31,486.

According to sources from the Election Department, Assam, the number of polling stations in the state earlier was 29,656. The ECI issued a guideline to the states that the total number of voters in any polling station should not exceed 1,200. Keeping this guideline in view, the Election Department, Assam, has rationalized the polling stations in the state and sent a proposal to the ECI to increase the number of polling stations by 1,830. After examining all aspects of the proposal, the ECI gave its approval for increasing the number of polling stations.

Currently, the Special Revision (SR) of photo electoral rolls is going on in the state, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. During the ongoing SR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have completed house-to-house verification of the electors. The draft photo electoral rolls will be published on December 27, 2025.

Significantly, the draft electoral roll will be published against a total of 31,486 polling stations, instead of the earlier number. There is a possibility that some of the electors may be shifted to a nearby polling station. This possibility makes the draft electoral roll very important for the electors. Every voter should, therefore, check their names in the electoral roll to verify them and the polling station in which they have to cast their vote.

After the publication of the draft electoral roll, the period for filing claims and objections will be between December 27, 2025, and January 22, 2026. After disposal of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026. The next Assembly elections will be held on the basis of the final photo electoral roll.

