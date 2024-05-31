Election Commission of India deputes 65 poll counting observers in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 65 counting observers in the state of Assam. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election, 2024, will be conducted on June 4, 2024, along with the rest of the nation.

According to sources from the Election Department in Assam, the ECI has sent a list of counting observers in the state. The 65 counting observers will be deployed in different locations of the state where the counting of votes is scheduled to take place. The 65 observers belong to other parts of the country, and they are slated to arrive in the state on June 2. Meanwhile, some senior officers of the state have also been deployed as counting observers in other parts of the nation.

The Lok Sabha election, 2024, was held in three phases in the state, with polling on April 19, April 26, and May 7. The overall voter turnout in the state in the three phases of the polls was 81.56%.

Meanwhile, training of the officials to be deployed in the counting of votes has been going on at the district level. All training is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2024, election department sources said. On the counting day of June 4, the postal ballots would be counted first, followed by the EVMs.

The election to the Lok Sabha this year was conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

