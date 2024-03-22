Election Commission of India directs transfer of Sonitpur Superintendent of Police

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today directed the Assam government to transfer the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonitpur in view of 'their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives.'

The present SP of Sonitpur is Sushanta Biswa Sarma.

A communiqué from the ECI says that the official has been transferred as a preemptive measure to 'dispel any apprehensions of administration being biased or perceived to be compromised'.

The ECI today ordered the transfer of SPs, SSPs, and district magistrates (DMs) in several states, including one in Assam. The decision was taken after the commission convened a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Under the directive, all state governments concerned have been instructed to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as DM and SP/SSP, with immediate effect, and submit a compliance report to the Commission.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon police arrested one for fraudulent activities