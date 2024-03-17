Election Commission of India disqualifies 11 in Assam from contesting elections

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disqualified 11 persons in Assam from contesting elections under Section 10A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for a period of three years.

As a result of this disqualification, these 11 persons will not be able to contest any election till the expiry of the disqualification period. ECI has disqualified many people across the country from contesting any election.

According to Section 10A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, if anyone contested the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, he or she has to file an account of the election expenses after the election is over. If anyone does not abide by this rule, he or she is disqualified from contesting any election for a period of three years.

The 11 persons who were disqualified had earlier contested elections but they failed to submit their expenditure details, which led to their being disqualified by the ECI. The Commission issued an official order regarding the disqualification of the 11 persons and also communicated the decision to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, on March 15, 2024.

According to the communiqué, the 11 disqualified persons are-Jadav Saikia of Upahupara village in the Darrang district, Radhe Shyam Chauhan of No.1 Kalaigaon village in the Udalguri district, Kanu Ram Saikia of Gargari village in the Darrang district, Gwmbwr Mochahary of Jaluk Bari in the Udalguri district, Saiful Haque of Athakuripara village in the Darrang district, Ariful Islam of Joshihati village in the Barpeta district, Siben Das of Bichankuchi village of the Bajali district, Diwas Phukan of Hengerabari in Guwahati, Raktimava Swami of Ulubari in Guwahati, Dulal Bora of Koinadhara in Guwahati, and Yashwanta Chauhan of Kumbhijhar village in the Baksa district.

The Commission has directed the CEO, Assam, to ensure that the list of disqualified persons is made available to all returning officers in the state.

