Lok Sabha poll in Assam on April 19, 26 and May 7

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Lok Sabha election in Assam will be held in three phases. The election in Lok Sabha constituencies in Upper Assam will be held on April 19. For those in Central Assam and Hill districts, including Barak Valley, the date is April 26, and in Lower Assam, the election is scheduled for May 7.

According to the announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the poll for Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat is slated for April 19. The notification will be out on March 20; the last date for filing nominations is March 27; and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is March 30.

The poll for Darrang, Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon is slated for April 26. The notification will be issued on March 28; the last date for filing nominations is April 4; and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is April 8.

For the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati, the poll date is May 7. Notification will be issued on April 12. The last date for filing nominations is April 19, and the last date for withdrawing candidatures is April 22.

