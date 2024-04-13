We are holding on to the roots of regionalism, says Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora

Guwahati: AsomGanaParishad (AGP) president Atul Bora stated that they are the only party to hold on to the roots of regionalism in the state. Also, they have been endeavouring to strengthen regionalism, he maintained.

Today, on the eve of the Assamese New Year, Bora held an interaction with the media, where he said that some new parties formed on the basis of regionalism allege that the AGP is destroying regionalism by aligning with the BJP. He said that it is not true, as the AGP was formed by the people of Assam in 1985. Since then, AGP has been working to strengthen the concept of regionalism. He said that, despite ups and downs, the party has been consistently striving to keep the base of regionalism strong.

Regarding the party’s alignment with the BJP, the AGP president stated that the relationship is not new. It started when the AGP was in the seat of power in the state. He said that the equation has been working with the understanding that exists between the two parties. Bora was emphatic that the results will be good in the upcoming LokSabha election, where the two parties are contesting in 14 seats. Seeing the good work being done by the NDA alliance in the last 10 years, he is sure that people will vote for the alliance this time too.

Bora pointed out that the combined exultant atmosphere of Bihu and the election has created a different environment this time. “The election is a tough examination for the party, and we are now going to face it. We will win in the two seats of Barpeta and Dhubri, where our party is contesting. After the delimitation exercise, the demographics of the Barpeta constituency changed, and this will help the AGP candidate. The atmosphere in Dhubri is different. In the last three terms of the AIUDF, Ajmal has passed his time as MP in religious mumbo-jumbo. The Congress has always indulged in divisionary politics and corruption. In this background, the position of our candidate has been made strong. In this Assamese New Year, we are committed to becoming stronger politically. For this, we are giving priority to the new generation, trying to attract the youth to our party,” he emphasized.

