Election Commission of India orders transfer of Udalguri DC

A Correspondent

TANGLA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of Udalguri DC ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Udalguri District Commissioner and DEO Udalguri, Dr. Sadnek Singh, have been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Department in an order signed by Secretary to the Government of Assam Personnel (A) Department, Jadav Saikia.

In the same order, Javir Rahul Suresh, an IAS of the 2018 batch who was serving as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department and in-charge Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary and Director Dairy Development Assam, has been appointed as Udalguri District Commissioner and DEO, Udalguri.

