Election Commission of India team to visit Assam on March 5

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in the state on March 5 on a two-day visit. The team will meet various government officials, political parties, and organisations and take their views on the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll. The team will have a detailed discussion with the state police on the law-and-order front.

On the other hand, the state government appealed to the Election Commission of India to hold the Lok Sabha poll in the state before the Bohag Bihu.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The people of Assam remain in a festive mood during the Bohag Bihu. If the Lok Sabha election is held before the Bohag Bihu, it will allow the people to celebrate the festival freely. I have already urged the Election Commission of India to hold the Lok Sabha poll in Assam before the Bohag Bihu. The Chief Secretary will also urge the Commission to hold the poll before the Bohag Bihu during its visit to the state."

