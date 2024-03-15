Election Commission of India uploads SBI’s data on electoral bonds on website

New Delhi: The Election Commission said on Thursday that it had, in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website, as received from SBI, on an "as is, where is basis.".

The poll panel issued a press note providing the link on which the data provided by the SBI can be accessed.

"In compliance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, contained in its orders dated February 15 and March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC No. 880 of 2017), the State Bank of India (SBI) provided the data pertaining to the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 12, 2024," the press note said.

"The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on an "as is, where is basis." The data as received from SBI can be accessed at this URL: https://eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty," it added.

The poll panel said that it has "consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also.".

The Chairman of the State Bank of India filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, apprising that, in compliance with the court's order, the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser, and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased have been furnished to the Election Commission of India.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, in the affidavit, told the top court that the bank has also furnished details to the Election Commission regarding the date of encashment of the electoral bonds, the names of political parties that have received the contributions, and the denomination of the said bonds.

SBI said that the data has been furnished in respect of bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024.

A total of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period from April 1, 2019 until February 15, 2024, SBI told the Supreme Court.

"From April 1 to 11, 2019, a total number of electoral bonds purchased was 3346, and the total number of bonds redeemed was 1609," the affidavit stated.

SBI further told the apex court that from April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024, the total number of electoral bonds purchased was 18,871, and the total number of bonds redeemed was 20,421.

The affidavit was filed in compliance with the top court's direction to the bank to furnish the data on electoral bonds to the poll panel by March 12.

The Constitution bench of the top court had warned the SBI of contempt of court against it for wilfully disobeying its order in the event of non-compliance with the latest directions.

On Monday, the top court dismissed an application by SBI seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India and asked the bank to disclose the details by March 12.

The apex court had also directed the Election Commission of India to compile the information to be furnished by the SBI and publish the details on its official website no later than March 15, 2024, at 5 p.m..

In its February 15 judgement, the apex court had set the deadline for SBI as March 6. The apex court had said that by March 13, the ECI would publish the details of electoral bonds on its official website.

The Supreme Court, in its February verdict, struck down the electoral bond scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, and ordered the SBI to stop issuing these bonds immediately.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra unanimously quashed the electoral bonds scheme as well as amendments made to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act, which had made the donations anonymous.

It had asked SBI to furnish details about each electoral bond encashed by the political parties, which shall include the date of encashedment and the denomination of the electoral bond. (IANS)

Also Read: Electoral Bonds details on time: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar