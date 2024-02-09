Election Department, Assam Published Final Photo Electoral Roll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The final photo electoral roll 2024 for the state of Assam was published today by the Election Department, Assam, on the directions of the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, Anurag Goel, revealed the detailed statistics of the photo electoral roll 2024 at a press conference held at the Assam Secretariat, Dispur. According to the CEO, after the publication of the final photo electoral roll 2024, the total electorate in Assam has been revealed to be 2,43,01,960. Of these, 1,21,79,538 are male and 1,21,22,602 are female voters. Compared to the draft photo electoral roll, which was published on December 8, 2023, there has been a decrease of 508 voters in the final roll.

CEO Goel said, "This time, there has been a deletion of a number of voters from the electoral roll, with the maximum number of deletions happening due to the deaths of the voters concerned. The total number of deletions has been pegged at 7,27,291. On the other hand, there has been an addition of 7,26,783 new voters. Of the new voters, around 4.5 lakh are young voters in the age group 18-29.

According to the final photo electoral roll 2024, Amri LAC has the lowest number of 96,542 electors in the Assembly Constituencies, and Dalgaon LAC has the highest number of electors among the Assembly Constituencies, with 2,97,846 electors.

It was also stated that the lowest number of 8,92,789 electors is in the Parliamentary Constituency of Diphu, while the highest number of 26,43,403 electors is in the Parliamentary Constituency of Dhubri.

It should be mentioned here that there are a total of 28,645 Polling Stations in the state.

The CEO urged the people to check their names in the final photo electoral rolls. People can check their names in the E-Roll on the following websites: https://ceoassam.nic.in; https://voters.eci.gov.in (Voters Service Portal); and also at the Office of the District Election Officer, Office of the Electoral Registration Officer, and Designated Polling Stations.

CEO Goel also said, "If anybody finds his or her name missing from the rolls, he or she can still apply through Form 6, in online or offline mode. Online forms can be submitted at https://voters.eci.gov.in or on the Voter Helpline App (available on the Google Play Store). Continuous updating of the electoral roll will start again from February 9 until 10 days before the last date for filing nominations. Corrections, shifting or replacement of Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or marking of PwD, if any, can be submitted through Form 8, and for the purpose of deletion of electors, Form 7 should be used. Forms 7 and 8, for their respective purposes, should be used within 10 days from today. To apply offline, people are advised to contact the booth-level officer of the polling station concerned or the office of the local Electoral Registration Officer."

This is the first final photo electoral roll after the delimitation of constituencies exercise in the state by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The next Lok Sabha election in the state will be conducted based on the electoral rolls published today.

