Elephant Raids Near Kaziranga Expose Growing Human–Wildlife Strain

Kaziranga: The increasing human-elephant conflicts have again come to light. A huge herd of wild elephants attacked the Chepena Kubua village last night and caused considerable damage. This reaffirms the continuous alarming entry of the wild tuskers into human habitats that further threatens the lives of the local communities.

According to the residents, a herd of nearly seventy elephants wandered out of the national park at night, causing terror among the locals. This group attacked the house belonging to Rubi Khound. The attack resulted in damage to household effects, the fishery, and crops. However, the woman managed to escape the attack along with her daughters.

Despite the absence of reported human life casualties, this tragedy has left a wake of destruction and pain. The arrival of the forest department quickly brought the elephants back into their habitat, but for the likes of the Khound family, whose economic and vulnerable conditions made life a daily struggle, this tragedy has proven to be a devastating setback for them.