Elephants Storm Human Settlements in Tamulpur, Sparks Fear in Over 15 Villages

Locals say that herds of elephants enter human settlements nearly every night in search of food. The sudden intrusions have instilled widespread fear among the villagers, who are forced to keep awake through the night to protect their homes, crops, and livestock. People in more than 15 neighbouring villages have reported sleepless nights with the elephants roaming dangerously close to their houses.

Villagers said the level of this conflict has risen in recent weeks, with the elephants more frequently straying deeper into the populated belts. Raids frequently result in crop damage and broken fences, bringing about insecurity among affected communities.

While the forest officials have been informed and the movement of elephant herds is being monitored, residents say that such efforts are not satisfactory and the authorities must take decisive steps to contain the threat to ensure their safety.