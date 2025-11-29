Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Honoured with Prestigious Silver Elephant Award

The Mizoram CM was awarded the "Most Exceptional Service to the Movement." His abiding dedication to youth development, community service, and creating civic values earned him great respect and recognition.

The CM took it to his social media to express his gratitude. He wrote, “Honoured to receive the Silver Elephant Award, the highest distinction of the Bharat Scouts & Guides. I accept it on behalf of the people of Mizoram, known for discipline, community spirit and service. Mizoram will continue to support the Scout & Guide Movement and youth development across India.”