Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Honoured with Prestigious Silver Elephant Award

Aizwal: In a moment of profound celebration, the Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma received the highest national honour from the Bharat Scouts & Guides, the Silver Elephant Award, during the 60th anniversary celebrations of the organisation in Lucknow.
The Mizoram CM was awarded the "Most Exceptional Service to the Movement." His abiding dedication to youth development, community service, and creating civic values earned him great respect and recognition.
The CM took it to his social media to express his gratitude. He wrote, “Honoured to receive the Silver Elephant Award, the highest distinction of the Bharat Scouts & Guides. I accept it on behalf of the people of Mizoram, known for discipline, community spirit and service. Mizoram will continue to support the Scout & Guide Movement and youth development across India.”
Moreover, the Mizoran CM asserts the award was not his personal achievement, but a recognition of the entire Mizo community's dedication towards building character, leadership, and social responsibility amongst the youth. He thanked scout leaders, volunteers, and mentors across the country for building and shaping young minds.
Subsequently, the felicitation makes the CM the eighth recipient of the Silver Elephant Award from Mizoram after his predecessors, who received the award in 2000, 2017, and onwards. This award reinforces the commitments of Mizoram to youth engagement, social service, and community values under its current leadership.