DPS Duliajan Marks Constitution Day with Inspiring Youth Parliament and Inter-School Quiz

Students focused on reflecting pressing civic concerns and the spirit of constitutional responsibility. They impressed the audience with sharp observations, structured debates, and their ability to translate constitutional values into real-life issues. The highlight of the event was the fiery question and answer session, where students demonstrated critical thinking and fearlessness, truly embodying the role of “young citizens of tomorrow”.

A lively Inter-School Constitution Day Quiz Competition added to the occasion, with enthusiastic participation from Assam Public School Duliajan, DPS Duliajan, VKV NEEPCO, DPS Dibrugarh, and KV Duliajan.