DPS Duliajan Marks Constitution Day with Inspiring Youth Parliament and Inter-School Quiz

Duliajan: In a bid to commemorate Constitution Day and National Law Day 2025, Delhi Public School, Duliajan hosted an inspiring Youth Parliament, showcasing the democratic fervour of young minds. Students of Class 6 and Class 7 onwards enacted parliamentary proceedings with remarkable confidence, clarity, and discipline.
Students focused on reflecting pressing civic concerns and the spirit of constitutional responsibility. They impressed the audience with sharp observations, structured debates, and their ability to translate constitutional values into real-life issues. The highlight of the event was the fiery question and answer session, where students demonstrated critical thinking and fearlessness, truly embodying the role of “young citizens of tomorrow”.
A lively Inter-School Constitution Day Quiz Competition added to the occasion, with enthusiastic participation from Assam Public School Duliajan, DPS Duliajan, VKV NEEPCO, DPS Dibrugarh, and KV Duliajan.
After a gripping contest, KV Duliajan emerged as the Winner, followed by DPS Dibrugarh in second place and DPS Duliajan in third. Certificates of participation and achievement awards for first and second place were presented, celebrating excellence and healthy competition.
The programme concluded with the soulful rendition of the National Anthem, marking a proud and inspiring end to the celebration of India’s constitutional values.