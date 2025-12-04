Ending Terrorism is True Jihad: JUH Chief Maulana Mahmood Madani

NEW DELHI: Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani, in an exclusive interview with IANS on Wednesday, said the concept of 'jihad' is significant not only for Muslims but for the entire nation, adding that it should be included in school education so that children understand its meaning and purpose.

He said 'jihad' (a term traditionally used for a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam or to safeguard the Muslim community) has been repeatedly misinterpreted and deliberately linked with violence.

Madani alleged that attempts to ignite hostility against Islam and Muslims have intensified, claiming that some individuals identifying themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma and other religions were intentionally distorting the "sacred Islamic principle of jihad" and equating it with terrorism.

His comments came amid controversy surrounding the arrest of the Al-Falah University chairman, with some of those accused in the Delhi blast linked to the institution. The JUH chief has also been under sharp criticism since his recent remarks at a press conference in Bhopal, where he warned, "Whenever injustice occurs, there will be jihad."

The statement drew strong reactions from political parties and citizens across the country.

Responding to questions on the significance of jihad, he said that its relevance extends far beyond the Muslim community.

"People of the country should understand what jihad is, the different types of jihad, under what circumstances it is undertaken, when it can be carried out, who can perform it, and who cannot. Secondly, the country must recognise that jihad is a sacred religious term in Islam. If someone has a problem with Islam, they should openly declare that they are an enemy of Islam and do not accept Muslims, then they may refer to jihad however they wish," he said.

Madani further alleged that a "few individuals, who identify themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma or other faiths, were abusing Islam and attempting to create discord."

"It is important for me to warn the nation that these people are behaving rudely, they want to spread terrorism in the country, they are being hostile to the country, these are traitors who are fulfilling the agenda of our enemy nations like Pakistan," he told IANS.

He also criticised political leaders for using the word 'jihad' as a "slur".

"We object and strongly oppose the fact that Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and senior leaders of a particular political party use the word 'jihad' while abusing others and look for chances to defame Islam. We will keep opposing this strongly," he said.

Madani reiterated that teaching the concept of jihad in schools would help dispel misconceptions.

"It (Jihad) should definitely be taught. This concept exists in all religions, and everyone should be taught about it," he told IANS.

Expressing anguish over terrorism carried out in the name of Islam, he condemned the Delhi blast in which at least 13 people were killed, and many were injured. His comments came after a video surfaced of bomber Dr Umar Muhammad defending suicide attacks by calling them "martyrdom operations".

"One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of suicide bombing; it is a martyrdom operation, as it has been known in Islam... There are multiple contradictions and arguments that have been brought against it -- martyrdom operation," Umar had said in the video.

Madani emphasised that such incidents were a betrayal of Islamic values.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing their job. Whether they are right or wrong will be decided in court. They should be allowed to work. As far as this incident or the Pahalgam incident is concerned, we have strongly condemned both. We oppose such acts. We believe that if humanity is attacked -- even if it is done in the name of Islam or Jihad -- then it is an attack against Islam itself," he said.

He said that the true essence of jihad lies in countering violence.

"All Indians are pained that innocent people were killed to spread terror. We feel that pain just as every citizen does -- in fact, we feel it twice as much, because innocents were killed in the attack and on top of that, the attack was carried out in the name of Islam. We have been fighting against it for the past 30 years and will continue to do this -- this is true 'jihad'. Ending terrorism is true jihad," he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Islamic Jihad demands release of 30 Palestinians in exchange for Israeli female hostage