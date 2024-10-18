Enforcement Directorate Quizzes Bollywood Actress Tamannaah Bhatia in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office in Guwahati today for questioning in connection to the promotion of an online gaming app, sources said. The popular actress was accompanied by her mother to the city from Mumbai.

The actress was reportedly questioned at the ED office in the Christian Basti area of the city from 1.00 PM. The actress was in the office for a marathon interrogation. However, no details about the questioning of Bhatia by the ED in Guwahati have emerged as yet.

This isn't the first time the actress has faced such questioning by the ED. She was summoned by the Maharashtra ED for questioning multiple times in the past, reports indicate.

