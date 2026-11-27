STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on alleged transportation and sale of prohibited gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products using forged transport documents, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at six places across Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday.

Besides Shillong, the raids were carried out at six premises in Guwahati and Palasbari in Kamrup district of Assam under the provisions of section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Besides the residences and business premises, the search operation covered two tobacco and pan masala manufacturing factories connected to an individual called Uday Chaurasia, sources said.

The action followed a PMLA investigation arising out of a case against Chaurasia relating to the transportation and sale of prohibited gutkha, pan masala and tobacco products on forged transport documents.

The Central agency's simultaneous search operation comes as part of its investigation into suspected financial irregularities and activities linked to the alleged illegal trade in prohibited tobacco products.

The ED has been conducting investigations into cases involving money laundering arising from various predicate offences, with search operations being undertaken to collect evidence, examine records and trace financial transactions suspected to be linked to illegal activities.