Enhanced rainfall in Assam, Northeast till October 5

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the north-eastern states during the next five days. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati of IMD, has predicted enhanced rainfall over Assam till October 5, 2024.

According to IMD, the current weather system of the Northeast is a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood in middle tropospheric level.

In its bulletin published on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread and light to moderate rainfall is very likely over the northeast region, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the week; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim during the week; and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the remaining region during the week.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the northeast region on October 2 and 3, 2024. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during October 1-5; Assam and Meghalaya during the week; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during October 1-6, 2024.

In a separate bulletin, RMC, Guwahati, has predicted continuation of enhanced rainfall activity over Assam till October 5, 2024. The current meteorological condition, according to the RMC, is that the cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong Southly/South-Westerly winds in the lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during October 1 to 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, RMC Guwahati has issued an orange alert in Cachar and Karimganj districts on October 2, 2024. The message that an orange alert carries is ‘be prepared’.

RMC predicts moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur over Cachar and Karimganj districts on October 2, 2024.

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and thunderstorms with lightning along with isolated heavy rain are very likely to occur over Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Nogaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dima Hasao districts on October 2, 2024.

