Monsoon 2024: India gets 5% more rainfall; East, Northeast get 17% less

Guwahati: In the current monsoon season, the country as a whole received 5% more rainfall than normal, as compared to the East and Northeast India, which has received 17% less rain than normal so far. Assam falls in the East and Northeast India region of the country.

According to information from the India Meteorological Department, from June 1, 2024, to September 25, 2024, the country as a whole received 894.7 mm against a normal rainfall of 848.5 mm, which is 5% more.

IMD analyses the rainfall all over the country by dividing it into four broad geographical regions: (i) East and Northeast India; (ii) Northwest India; (iii) Central India; and (iv) South Peninsula. In the current monsoon season, except East and Northeast India, the three other regions received more rainfall than normal. However, East and Northeast India received 17% less than normal rainfall until September 25, 2024. According to IMD, the East and Northeast India region received 1103.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 1327.4 mm.

Among the other three regions, Northwest India received 4% more rainfall than normal, Central India 16% more, and South Peninsula 16% more than normal.

The Regional Metereological Centre Guwahati issued a set of figures, according to which Assam received 20% less than normal rainfall during the period from June 1, 2024, to September 25, 2024. In this period, Assam recorded a rainfall of 1145.8 mm against the normal of 1436 mm.

Today’s weather bulletin of IMD predicts ‘isolated heavy rainfall’ to be very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during September 29 to October 3; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall between September 30 and October 3, 2024.

Also Read: Assam Launches ‘Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study’ to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction Framework

Also Watch: