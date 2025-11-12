Entrepreneurship Programme for Aquapreneurs Launched by DI&CC Nagaon and Fisheries College

Nagaon: A day-long programme aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector was organised at the College of Fisheries, Raha, by the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DI&CC), Nagaon, in collaboration with the College of Fisheries.

The event began with a Welcome Address by Dr. Pabitra Sahariya, Associate Professor of the College, who highlighted the importance of capacity building and innovation in aquaculture. The Keynote Address was delivered by Mr. Pranjan Rajmedhi, General Manager of DI&CC, Nagaon, who spoke on the growing potential of aquapreneurship and the need for close coordination between academic institutions and government departments to promote self-employment.

Mr. Bishnu Das, Vice Chairman of the Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), Guwahati, attended the event as Chief Guest. The programme also saw the presence of Ms. Ankita Bora, CDC, Raha, and Dr. Pradip Chandra Bhuyan, Dean of the College of Fisheries, Raha, as Special Guests. The day’s proceedings were coordinated by Mr. Jugman Dekaraja from DI&CC, Nagaon.

During the Technical Session, senior professors of the College shared their expertise on modern aquaculture techniques and scientific fish farming methods, offering practical knowledge to young and aspiring entrepreneurs.

More than 214 participants, including beneficiaries from Nagaon and Hojai districts, took part in the event. Certificates were distributed to participants at the end of the programme.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion led by Dr. Khuntia Murmu, Principal Scientist at ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar, who shared insights on innovative aquaculture models that can enhance rural income and employment.