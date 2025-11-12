Top Headlines

Football League Season 4 Kicks Off in Hatsingimari's Manik Sarkar High School

Thousands gathered at Hatsingimari as MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman Monu graced the programme with his presence. Tribute was paid to the Late Singer Zubeen Garg
Image shows MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman Monu, along with other members present the programme
Image shows MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman Monu, along with other members present the programme
Published on

Mankachar: A sea of audience gathered to witness the much-awaited Season 4 Football League today at the Manik Sarkar High School playground, situated near Hatsingimari in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The gathering showcases the ever-growing enthusiasm for sports in the region.

The opening match was played between Bhurakata and Garodubi, a team representing Meghalaya’s South-west Garo Hills district. Players exhibited their skill and teamwork amidst the cheering of the spectators. It marked a passionate beginning to the tournament.

The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Mankachar Constituency MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman, as the chief guest. Other guests to grace the event included Wahidur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the District Council, Dr Nazir Hussain Mollah, Managing Director, Hatsingimari Global Education and Techno World, and social worker Samar Pal, among others.

Moreover, the guests appreciated the local organisers for promoting sports and allowing the young players to showcase their talent. They also highlighted the importance of community sports in fostering unity and discipline among youth.

Everyone presented at the event observed a one-minute silence before the match began, as homage to the late musical icon Zubeen Garg. The gesture added an emotional note to the day’s event, with attendees remembering the singer’s enduring contribution to Assamese culture.

The current league is set to involve several teams from neighbouring districts so as to nurture regional sporting spirit and friendliness.

Also Read: CM Sarma Inaugurates New Sonowal Bhawan at Sonapur

Managing Director
South Salmara-Mankachar district
Manik Sarkar High School
Bhurakata
Garodubi
MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman
Wahidur Rahman
Vice-Chairman of the District Council
Dr Nazir Hussain Mollah
Hatsingimari Global Education and Techno World

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com