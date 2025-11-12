Football League Season 4 Kicks Off in Hatsingimari's Manik Sarkar High School

Mankachar: A sea of audience gathered to witness the much-awaited Season 4 Football League today at the Manik Sarkar High School playground, situated near Hatsingimari in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The gathering showcases the ever-growing enthusiasm for sports in the region.
The opening match was played between Bhurakata and Garodubi, a team representing Meghalaya’s South-west Garo Hills district. Players exhibited their skill and teamwork amidst the cheering of the spectators. It marked a passionate beginning to the tournament.
The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including Mankachar Constituency MLA candidate Nekibur Zaman, as the chief guest. Other guests to grace the event included Wahidur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the District Council, Dr Nazir Hussain Mollah, Managing Director, Hatsingimari Global Education and Techno World, and social worker Samar Pal, among others.
Moreover, the guests appreciated the local organisers for promoting sports and allowing the young players to showcase their talent. They also highlighted the importance of community sports in fostering unity and discipline among youth.
Everyone presented at the event observed a one-minute silence before the match began, as homage to the late musical icon Zubeen Garg. The gesture added an emotional note to the day’s event, with attendees remembering the singer’s enduring contribution to Assamese culture.
The current league is set to involve several teams from neighbouring districts so as to nurture regional sporting spirit and friendliness.