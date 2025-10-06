From Goalpara To National Glory : Bandita Devi Rabha Crowned India’s No.1 in Cosmetology

Her achievement is a shining example of the transformative impact of the Skill India Mission, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Bandita’s journey from a small town in the Northeast to the national spotlight embodies the power of Skill, Scale, and Speed shaping a Viksit Bharat.



Representing the next generation of skilled professionals, Bandita’s dedication and hard work reflect the success of India’s focus on vocational training and youth empowerment. Her win has not only earned her national recognition but also inspired thousands of young people to believe in the dignity and potential of skilled careers.