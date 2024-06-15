Every Saturday is full working day: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All educational institutions under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have been instructed to treat every Saturday of the month as a full working day. There will be no holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays in a month.

The new academic year 2024–25 has already started on April 1. However, there was some confusion about observing the second and fourth Saturdays of a month as holidays. The whole confusion was sparked by the publication of the Academic Calendar 2024–25 and Model Routine for Higher Secondary Schools and Senior Secondary Schools by the AHSEC, which said, “Full classes will be taken on all working days, including Saturdays. Saturday shall not be treated as a half-working day.” However, in the part where the list of holidays for 2024 in Assam is included, there is a line about treating all second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays of the month as holidays. This was construed by educational institutions to mean that all second and fourth Saturdays of the month shall be observed as holidays, as the instruction was contained in the academic calendar uploaded by AHSEC. Moreover, it said that ‘all other Saturdays will be full working days.’

It should be mentioned here that the holiday list was prepared by the Assam government for all offices under the state government and all Revenue and Magisterial Courts in Assam. The line about the second and fourth Saturdays should have been removed from the academic calendar, but this was not done, leading to the confusion. To clarify this confusion, the AHSEC then issued a notification regarding the academic calendar, which said that the instruction regarding second and fourth Saturdays as holidays will not be applicable for institutions under the AHSEC.

Moreover, the academic calendar 2024–25 has been prepared, keeping the classes on second and fourth Saturdays as per earlier practice, the notification further stated.

