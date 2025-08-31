Evil design of Madani & Co won’t see the light of day: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is against the thoughts of the likes of Asad Madani, Syeda Hameed or Harsh Mander, but not against them. He said that people like them foster a thought to make Assam a hardcore Islamic state. However, their evil design won't see the light of day so long as the BJP is in power, he said.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said, "Such people who frequent Assam cannot succeed in their ill motive, as the BJP is too strong to succumb. However, they may create some unwanted situations somewhere in the state. We're vigilant at that."

The Chief Minister said, "A section is hellbent on criticising the government for the eviction drive. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it crystal clear that the Centre is behind us on this issue. This stance of the Centre will help us reach a logical end to the problem of land encroachment. Now the NDA in Assam is strong enough to face any challenge."

On infiltration into the state, the Chief Minister said, "We've adopted a two-pronged strategy to deport infiltrators from Assam. The Bangladeshis who entered Assam after 1971 are detected, detained and pushed back. Fresh intruders are pushed back directly from where they enter. We follow the practice of pushback according to the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. On average, we push back 600-700 Bangladeshis monthly."

The Act of 1950 was passed to address the influx of immigrants from East Pakistan (present Bangladesh). This Act empowers the state officers to expel immigrants instantly.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, "It's unfortunate that instead of tendering an apology for the use of abusive language against the Prime Minister's mother, the Congress is out to give a political colour to the issue. The Gandhi family has a mindset that none other than one from their family can be the Prime Minister. With over 11 years in the PMO, Narendra Modi has shattered that mindset. That makes the Gandhi family a Modi basher."

Slamming Gaurav Gogoi, the Chief Minister said that the MP has not moved any privilege motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had been vocal against Gogoi's Pakistan connection in the Parliament and outside it. "The matter is serious," he said.

