Assam: Morigaon Congress meeting turns violent, district leader injured

Guwahati: A Congress party meeting in Assam’s Morigaon district turned violent on Monday, leaving a senior district-level party functionary seriously injured and triggering fresh internal tensions within the party.

The injured leader has been identified as Ejaz Hussain, the district Congress administrative general secretary, who was admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital following the incident.

Hussain later complained to the Morigaon Sadar Police Station, naming Mohammad Asif Nazar, the Congress MLA from Lahorighat, in connection with the alleged assault.

According to the FIR, the clash erupted at the Morigaon school playground, where party workers were making preparations for a Congress joining programme ahead of Gogoi’s visit. Tensions reportedly flared after banners and posters of Faridul Hussain, a Congress ticket aspirant from the Lahorighat Assembly constituency, were displayed at the venue.

The complaint alleged that MLA Asif Nazar objected to the posters and directed party workers to remove them. When Ejaz Hussain intervened and attempted to prevent the banners from being torn down, he was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals led by a youth identified as Akshay Bordoloi.

Hussain claimed in his complaint that the assault took place in the presence of the MLA and allegedly on his instructions.

The incident led to chaos at the venue, forcing organisers to halt preparations temporarily. Police officials said a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is underway.

“We have received a written complaint, and necessary legal steps have been initiated. Further details will emerge after the investigation,” a senior police officer said.

The incident has embarrassed the Congress at a time when the party is stepping up organisational activities and induction programmes across Assam ahead of the Assembly elections.

The visit of the APCC president was aimed at strengthening the party base in Morigaon, but the violence has exposed simmering factionalism within the district unit.

Party leaders, however, said efforts were being made to defuse tensions and ensure discipline within the organisation, stressing that such incidents undermine the party’s political message and credibility. (IANS)

