Ex-Servicemen Rally in Masimpur Strengthens Army’s Bond with Veterans

Guwahati: The Ex-Servicemen Rally organized by the Spear Corps at Masimpur concluded successfully, marking a major step toward addressing the welfare needs and grievances of veterans and war widows from South Assam.

The event witnessed the participation of over 1,200 ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families from Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhomi, and Dima Hasao districts. The rally focused on resolving pension, documentation, and welfare issues, while also providing guidance on post-retirement benefits and employment opportunities.