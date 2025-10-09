Ex-Servicemen Rally in Masimpur Strengthens Army’s Bond with Veterans

Guwahati: The Ex-Servicemen Rally organized by the Spear Corps at Masimpur concluded successfully, marking a major step toward addressing the welfare needs and grievances of veterans and war widows from South Assam.
The event witnessed the participation of over 1,200 ex-servicemen, war widows, and their families from Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhomi, and Dima Hasao districts. The rally focused on resolving pension, documentation, and welfare issues, while also providing guidance on post-retirement benefits and employment opportunities.
Facilities such as the Veterans Sewa Kendra, ECHS, Grievance Cell, and Canteen services were set up. An ECHS medical camp offered on-the-spot healthcare, and a cultural program by 3 Assam Battalion NCC and Kendriya Vidyalaya Masimpur cadets honored the veterans’ service.
Major General Suresh Bhambhu, YSM, SM, Inspector General, IGAR (East), lauded the veterans’ contributions, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to their welfare.
The event reinforced the spirit of Connect, Care, Share & Solve, strengthening the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its veterans.