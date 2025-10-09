Assam: Over 36,000 Women in Dhemaji Receive Seed Fund under MMUA to Start Their Own Businesses

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the event, said the programme’s goal is to help women become “Lakhpati Baideos”, earning more than ₹1 lakh each year through honest and independent work. He said, “This is not only financial help, it is the beginning of a journey towards empowerment.”

Many women shared their dreams, some plan to start weaving, others want to raise livestock, open grocery stores, or begin food businesses. Their excitement filled the venue, creating a true festival of empowerment.

The scheme will continue in stages, offering larger financial help in the coming years to those who use their funds productively.

For the women of Dhemaji, today was not just a ceremony, it was a moment of hope, pride, and new beginnings.