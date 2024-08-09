Excessive rainfall recorded in Northeast states: IMD

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the week ending August 7, 2024, the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, of IMD mentioned in a report that all the NE states, barring Mizoram and Nagaland, recorded more rainfall than normal. Notably, Assam's neighbouring state, Meghalaya, experienced 40% more rainfall than normal.

The heavy downpour witnessed in Guwahati since August 5 created a scenario of flash floods and waterlogging, from which the city's denizens haven't gotten respite till now. On August 5, Guwahati received a record rainfall of 78.4 mm, which was the highest recorded in this monsoon season.

In the report released by IMD, it was stated that Assam, Arunchal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, in the week from August 1 to 7, received excessive rainfall than is normal at this time of the year. Among the NE states, Tripura received the highest amount of 90% above-normal rainfall. In the week ending August 7, Tripura received 145.4 mm of rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 76.4 mm. Neighbouring Meghalaya and Manipur received 40% more rainfall than normal. Meghalaya received 165.7 mm of rainfall, against the normal rainfall of 118.6 mm during the same week. Similarly, Manipur received 88.9 mm, which was more than the usual rainfall of 63.3 mm.

The above-normal rainfall in Meghalaya is also a cause for concern for Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Wednesday that the unprecedented flash floods in the city can also be attributed to activities in the surrounding hilly areas of Meghalaya.

The IMD further said that Arunachal Pradesh received 8% more rainfall than normal in the week ending August 7. In the week mentioned, Arunachal received a rainfall of 74.8 mm, against the normal of 69.1 mm. Assam received 7% more than normal rainfall during the same week. Against the normal rainfall of 70.4 mm, the state received 75.1 mm.

On the other hand, Nagaland witnessed less than normal rainfall. While Nagaland received 15% less than normal rainfall, Mizoram got 2% less.

Also Read: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)