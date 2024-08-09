IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when Guwahati is yet to return to normal from the effects of the unprecedented deluge that hit the city on August 5, paralyzing normal life and causing untold misery to the residents, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati City until Friday.

In a bulletin meant specifically for Guwahati, the IMD warned that "light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over many places, with heavy rainfall likely at one or two places over Guwahati city" until August 9.

The IMD also assessed the impact expected: Localized flooding of roads, waterlogging, and flash floods in low-lying areas in Sonapur, Chandrapur, and Dispur circles with occasional reduction in visibility due to intense spells of rainfall; temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging in roads and uprooting of trees, leading to increased travel time; localized landslides or land slips in Amshing Hill, Kharghuli Rasa hill, Khanapara Koinadhora, Garbhaga hill, Kamakhya, Geetanagar hillside, Baghorbori-Botahghuli, Panjabari, Hengerabari Mathgharia, Santipur, Amerigog, Matiya Pahar, and other hillside areas in the city.

The Met office also gave suggestions for Guwahati residents: avoid going to areas of waterlogging; avoid staying in vulnerable areas; avoid staying in landslide-prone areas; and follow the advisory issued by the authority, if any.

