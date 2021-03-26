Exit polls banned by Election Commission of India in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned exit poll and publishing or highlighting the results of such polls either through print or electronic media or through any other platform between 7 am on March 27 and 7:30 pm on April 29 for the ensuing Assembly polls in Assam.

The ban has been imposed under the provision of Sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section-(2) of the said Act.

The ECI has further prohibited the display of any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other survey in any electronic media.

