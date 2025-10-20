Fake Doctor Nabbed in Silchar for Running Clinic with Forged Certificates

Silchar: In a startling case of medical fraud, Cachar Police have arrested a man for impersonating a doctor and operating a clinic in Silchar’s Ambikapatty area using forged credentials.

The accused, identified as Bipul Chandra Nath, was taken into custody on October 19 after police received a tip-off about his suspicious activities. Despite holding only a matriculation certificate, Nath had allegedly been treating patients for several years, claiming to be a qualified MBBS doctor.

During a search operation, police recovered multiple fake certificates and forged documents, confirming the fraudulent practice. Authorities said Nath had been earning money by deceiving unsuspecting patients with his false medical identity.

An investigation is underway to determine how Nath obtained the fake documents and whether a larger network is involved in the forgery. Police have also urged citizens to verify medical practitioners’ credentials before seeking treatment.