Fake Homoeopathic Doctors, Unlicensed Pharmacies Spark Health Scare in Assam’s Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Allegations have surfaced regarding an alarming rise in the number of fake homoeopathic practitioners and unlicensed homoeopathic pharmacies in Assam's Golaghat district.

According to the allegations, numerous homoeopathic pharmacies and treatment centres are operating without government approval across different parts of the district, including Bokakhat sub-division. As a result, there are growing concerns that the lives and health of ordinary patients are being put at serious risk.

Sources claim that many of these pharmacies do not possess valid licences issued by the AYUSH Department and the Board of Homoeopathic System of Medicine, Government of Assam. Similarly, several individuals are allegedly providing homoeopathic medical treatment without possessing a Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) or Diploma in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS) qualification, or without valid professional registration.

Registered homoeopathic doctors have alleged that despite repeatedly bringing the matter to the attention of the concerned authorities through written complaints and verbal representations, no effective action has been taken so far. Consequently, while qualified and legally registered practitioners are suffering professionally, fake practitioners continue to operate their businesses without interruption.

Meanwhile, allegations have also been raised that some practitioners, without proper diagnostic skills or medical competence, are prescribing homoeopathic medicines labelled as 'Made in Germany' to patients, thereby misleading the public.

Speaking on the issue, a registered homoeopathic physician said that many people mistakenly believe homoeopathic medicines have no side effects. In reality, he stated, homoeopathic medicines work according to scientific principles and, like other medicines, can produce both therapeutic effects and adverse reactions. Therefore, consuming such medicines without the advice of a qualified doctor may be dangerous.

Concerned citizens have demanded an immediate investigation and legal action against fake homoeopathic practitioners, unlicensed pharmacies, and illegal treatment centres operating in the Golaghat district. They have also appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the AYUSH Department, and the Health Department to thoroughly investigate the matter and take stringent action against those found guilty.

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