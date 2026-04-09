Fake Voter Fear in Assam: AASU Sounds Alert as Hundreds Arrive Before Polling

The arrival of hundreds of people in Assam by train and bus on the eve of polling has triggered serious concern among civil society organisations, with the All Assam Students Union sounding a public alert over the possibility of bogus voting.

Most of those arriving identified themselves as residents of Barpeta, Koyakuchi, Patekibari, and nearby areas — but their inability to speak or understand Assamese has deepened suspicions about their identities.

AASU president Utpal Sarma called for public vigilance, describing the sudden influx as deeply suspicious.

"The arrival of hundreds of people in Assam from other states a day before polling day is strange," Sarma said. "It's quite natural to cast doubt on such people who can neither speak nor understand Assamese; yet they say they are voters of Assam."

The organisation also flagged a statement made by the Chief Electoral Officer, who had reportedly said that anyone arriving in Assam two days before polling would be eligible to vote. AASU said this had only heightened their concern.

The union called on the Election Commission of India to issue a clear and convincing statement on the matter without delay.

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