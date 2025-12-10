Families of Martyrs Felicitated as Bijni Celebrates Swahid Diwas

The event was formally inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes by Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora. The programme was also attended by Superintendent of Police Dhruba Bora, representatives from the Sahitya Sabha, AASU, various local organisations, and more than three thousand students from nearby schools, which serves as a powerful sign of unity and shared purpose.

The highlight of the function was a group rendition of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's eternal tribute song 'Swahid Pranamu Tumak', which echoed across the grounds, resounding with reverence and emotions.