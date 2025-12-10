Families of Martyrs Felicitated as Bijni Celebrates Swahid Diwas

Bijni: Swahid Diwas was observed with deep reverence and solemnity in Bijni, where thousands of people came together as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by the martyrs of the State. A programme was held at the Bijni Girls’ High School playground, starting with the rendition of the Asom Sangeet to give an auspicious start to the day.
The event was formally inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes by Chirang District Commissioner Jatin Bora. The programme was also attended by Superintendent of Police Dhruba Bora, representatives from the Sahitya Sabha, AASU, various local organisations, and more than three thousand students from nearby schools, which serves as a powerful sign of unity and shared purpose.
The highlight of the function was a group rendition of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's eternal tribute song 'Swahid Pranamu Tumak', which echoed across the grounds, resounding with reverence and emotions.
The Chirang District Administration also felicitated several families of martyrs from Bijni, acknowledging their continuous contribution and sacrifices for the state. Their presence added great significance to the observance. With the active participation of officials, organisations, students, and citizens, the Swahid Divas programme drew to a close.
The participation of more than 4,000 people underlined the community's abiding respect for Assam's martyrs and reinforced the message of unity, pride, and remembrance.