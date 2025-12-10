Barpeta Observes "Swahid Pranamu Tumak" with Tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs

Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma paid tribute to the martyrs, the families of victims and the Sattradhikars present. He said Swahid Diwas is a day of pride for the people of Assam.

Speaking at the event, the Minister described the Assam Accord as a vital document for the future of the state. He noted that while the implementation process had faced phases of stagnation, rapid progress has been made over the past 10 years. He stated that “the true success of the Assam Movement would be realised only through full implementation of the Accord”.

UG Brahma further remarked that the Assam Movement had inspired many small indigenous communities of Assam to continue their struggle for existence and identity.