Garima Saikia Garg Testifies in Court, Seeks Accountability in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer Zubeen Garg, appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court to record her statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During her deposition, she voiced serious concerns and suspicions regarding the circumstances of her husband’s sudden passing. Garima revealed that she had received several calls from Singapore on the day of the incident, yet had no knowledge of the yacht gathering Zubeen attended shortly before his demise.

She has since filed a formal complaint against all individuals present at the event, urging authorities to hold them accountable.

Reaffirming her pursuit of justice, Garima told the court that only a thorough and transparent investigation could uncover the truth. “This is not just about closure; it is about ensuring accountability,” she emphasised.

The case continues to draw widespread public attention, with calls growing louder for an impartial probe into the death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.