Justice M Sundar Sworn In as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administers the oath at Raj Bhavan; Justice Sundar succeeds Justice K. Somashekar.
Image of the newly appointed Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, M. Sundar, during the swearing-in ceremony.
Imphal: Justice M Sundar on Monday took oath as the tenth Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. The oath of office was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

Justice Sundar’s appointment, notified on September 13, comes following the retirement of Justice K. Somashekar. The swearing-in event was attended by political leaders, senior government officials, judges of the High Court, and representatives of bar associations.

Before his elevation to Chief Justice, Justice Sundar was serving as a judge of the Madras High Court.

