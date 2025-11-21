Faridabad Police Launch SIT to Probe Al-Falah University’s Alleged Extremist Links

New Delhi: The Faridabad Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry into Al-Falah University’s purported connections to the recent blast at Delhi’s Red Fort. The SIT, comprising senior and junior police officials, is tasked with examining how an extremist module allegedly operated from the university premises without detection for several years.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosives used in the Delhi blast were sourced from Dhauj village in Faridabad. The SIT is looking into the university’s activities, funding sources, and support networks to understand how the accused individuals managed to use the institution as a base for their extremist operations.

The team has also been directed to trace the route taken by the explosives from Faridabad to Delhi, focusing on potential facilitators and security lapses that allowed the accused to remain under the radar. This probe follows directives from Haryana’s Director General of Police, OP Singh, who expressed concern over the apparent failure of internal security at the university.

In addition, the police are investigating the movement of suspects, local support from surrounding villages, and the unexplained disappearance of several faculty members since the blast case surfaced.

The SIT was formed shortly after senior police officials visited the campus and has been given the mandate to produce a comprehensive report on all aspects of the case.

As a precaution, Al-Falah University has been excluded from the North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament organised by Aligarh Muslim University, with scheduled matches involving the university cancelled due to the ongoing investigation and security concerns.

The Faridabad Police Commissioner and other senior officials are personally overseeing the investigation to ensure a swift and meticulous probe into the matter.