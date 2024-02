Patiala: Amid chaos around the National Capital due to farmers' protests, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said that the meeting with the Centre will be held tomorrow at 5 pm and the farmers want to resolve all the issues peacefully. (IANS)

