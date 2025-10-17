Fatal Clash Attack in Tripura Draws Sharp Protest from Bangladesh

Guwahati : Tensions flared along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura’s Khowai district after a violent clash left three Bangladeshi nationals dead and one Indian villager succumbing to injuries. The incident occurred near Vidyabil village, following an alleged attempt at cattle theft that escalated into mob violence.

In response, the Government of Bangladesh lodged a formal protest with India, expressing deep concern over what it described as a “brutal beating” of its citizens. Dhaka urged New Delhi to ensure an impartial and transparent investigation, demanding justice and accountability for those responsible.