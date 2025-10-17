AJYCP Launches Campaign for Zubeen Garg’s Justice in Bokakhat

Bokakhat: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has launched a #JusticeForZubeenGarg sticker campaign in Bokakhat, calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

The campaign encourages citizens to display the stickers across vehicles, shops, and public spaces a mark of solidarity and a reminder of the ongoing demand for justice.

AJYCP leaders said the initiative aims not only to seek accountability but also to unite the people of Assam in preserving and celebrating the legacy of Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon remembered for his music, compassion and voice for social causes. The organised reaffirmed its commitment to continue peaceful movements until justice is served.