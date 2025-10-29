Fatal Road Accident near Doomdooma Claims Life of Senior Citizen

Guwahati : A tragic road accident has claimed the life of a 65-year-old man identified as Shuklal Kosta. The mishap occured on the Dhola–Sadiya connecting road near Doomdooma. The elderly man reportedly run over by a pickup vehicle, Bolero, which was running from Dhola towards Sadiya. According to eyewitnesses, Kosta was returning home after completing his daily labour work when he attempted to cross National Highway 115 and was hit by the vehicle. The impact led to his immediate death.
In response to the incident, locals have blocked NH-115, demanding justice and safer road conditions. The protest caused a temporary halt in traffic along the busy highway.
Dhola Police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities confirmed that the body has been sent to Sadiya for post-mortem examination.
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and are coordinating efforts to clear the highway while the investigation continues.