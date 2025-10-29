Fatal Road Accident near Doomdooma Claims Life of Senior Citizen

In response to the incident, locals have blocked NH-115, demanding justice and safer road conditions. The protest caused a temporary halt in traffic along the busy highway.

Dhola Police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities confirmed that the body has been sent to Sadiya for post-mortem examination.

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and are coordinating efforts to clear the highway while the investigation continues.