Festive Spirit Dampened by Astronomical Rise in Prices of Traditional Items

Guwahati: Guwahati- The festive spirit of Magh Bihu is dampened by the astronomical rise in prices of traditional commodities like Coconut, jiggery and flatten rice.

Every year, the demand for fish, meat and traditional food items increases sharply during Uruka, often leading to abnormal price hikes.

This year too, the higher cost of essentials has emerged as a concern, particularly for middle-income households trying to balance festive preparations with limited finances.

Against this backdrop, the state government has announced strict measures to prevent unfair pricing and protect consumers.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul said that Special Task Forces (STFs) have been constituted at the district level to monitor markets and take action against traders charging exorbitant rates.

“Unscrupulous traders will not be allowed to hike prices of fish and meat during Uruka markets. Monitoring has already started, and raids will be conducted wherever violations are found,” the Minister said.

He added that the initiative, launched on the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aims to ensure the availability of quality fish, meat, eggs and milk at fair and reasonable prices.

District Commissioners have been instructed to fix retail prices for different varieties of fish and meat, and strict legal action will be taken against those selling above the notified rates.

Both the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments have been fully mobilised to enforce the guidelines and ensure compliance throughout the festive period.

Meanwhile, markets in Guwahati and other parts of the state are witnessing heavy footfall as people shop for traditional Bihu essentials such as pithas, jaggery,coconut, rice products and other festive items.

However, many shoppers have expressed concern that the overall rise in prices has reduced their purchasing power, forcing them to cut down on quantities or reconsider their choices.

Market price of items like poka mithoi (Assamese spiced rice flour balls) at Rs 60 per packet, pitha starting from the range Rs 60-100, black rice at Rs 160 per kg, bora dhanor sira (flattened bora rice) at Rs 150-170 per kg, mahor dali (split black gram) at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, sunga pitha at Rs 140-260, jaggery ranging upto Rs 150 and coconuts at Rs 200-250.

The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any instances of overpricing to the authorities. Officials said continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure transparent and fair Uruka markets, allowing people to celebrate Bhogali Bihu with dignity and without undue financial burden.